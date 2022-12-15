Canadian composer's "The White Lotus" theme song is the hit of 2022 (VIDEOS)

A Canadian composer’s work on a popular HBO show has garnered so much love and international attention that it could be the biggest hit of 2022.

The second season of The White Lotus, directed by Mike White – who you might recognize from his time on Survivor: David vs. Goliath – explored the nature of transactional relationships. Set in stunning Sicily, the show follows the (mis)adventures of the ultra-wealthy hotel guests and the local Sicilians who serve them.

It’s perhaps the most well-loved, popular, and meme-worthy show of its time – and a big part of its appeal is its iconic music, courtesy of a Canadian artist.

Juan Cristobal Tapia de Veer is a Chilean-Canadian music producer. Among other projects, the Montreal-based musician composes scores for film and television.

Previously, he worked on season one of The White Lotus and created a highly original score for the opening credits, “Aloha!,” featuring ululating vocals layered with animal noises that transported you to the (unsettling?) shores of Hawaii.

But for season two, he returned to his original song and brought it to the next level. “Renaissance,” the theme for season two focuses more on operatic vocals but brings a twist of the “Aloha!” song before the beat absolutely drops.

The song did not go unnoticed by DJs worldwide. TikTok is full of clips of this unlikely club anthem, making the crowd go wild seemingly everywhere it’s played.

You’ll be hearing this club anthem of 2022 at your New Year’s Eve party and you have a Canadian composer to thank.

What do you think of The White Lotus theme music?