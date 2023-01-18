Canadian company offers staff $3k to work "anywhere in the world" for a month

If work is getting in the way of your travel plans, maybe it’s time to look for a new job.

For the second year in a row, Canadian-based company Media Profile is offering a major perk to employees who want to travel.

The public relations agency has brought back its popular “Work Away Benefit” for employees who have been with the company for at least six months.

“It is fantastic getting to see how excited people at Media Profile are around taking advantage of the Work Away Benefit,” said Alison King, president at Media Profile.

How exactly does the program work?

Employees who have been with the PR agency for at least six months are eligible to take part. That means staff can work anywhere in the world for a month — they just have to work in the eastern time zone, no matter where they are.

Media Profile will provide each employee with up to $3,000 to help cover travel expenses and accommodations.

But what happens when you’re away and don’t feel like working? You can also extend your Work Away time with two weeks of vacation.

Building off the success of 2022

Media Profile says this program was very popular last year, with almost half — or more than two dozen — workers taking advantage.

And while some workers travelled solo or with their families, others bonded together with colleagues.

King says, “There’s no limit to the creativity too — we’ve had employees conquer it completely solo to colleagues booking group trips and banding together. I think this really speaks to how supportive the culture is here at our agency.”

If you’re curious about how employees feel about the program, MP staff write about their experiences and the benefits.