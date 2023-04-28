These Canadian companies are hiring and they actually pay a LIVING wage

While the federal government and several provinces boosted their minimum wage this year, the pay isn’t necessarily enough to battle the soaring cost of living.

Ottawa gave federally regulated private-sector employees around a one-dollar pay increase on April 1. Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) says this increase is to keep pace with inflation, which rose by 6.8% in 2022.

Provinces across Canada, including the Yukon, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia, have already bumped their minimum wage or are set to in October.

“The minimum wage can go up to $18 an hour, and if you’re working full-time, you’d still be unable to live,” Ontario Living Wage Network spokesperson Craig Pickthorne told Daily Hive last month.

Thankfully, there are companies that are certified when it comes to providing their employees a living wage.

If you don’t know what that is, it’s the minimum income necessary for a person to afford their basic needs.

The current costs of goods, services, shelter, food, transportation, childcare, medical, internet and cellphone plans are just a few of the factors considered when it comes to paying a living wage.

“That’s deeply in contrast to the minimum wage, which is just a number… It’s somewhat arbitrarily set in that it’s what the current government, whoever they may be, thinks that they can get away with and still be on the right side of certain interest groups, said Pickthorne.

You can learn more about the difference between a minimum and a living wage and what the living wage is in each Canadian province here.

If you’re tired of earning minimum wage, these employers are hiring and will actually pay you a LIVING wage with salaries of up to $85,000.

Certified living wage employers hiring in BC

From thrift store coordinators to special effects leads in films, there are a variety of job openings in BC.

Certified living wage employers hiring in Ontario

The diverse array of jobs paying a living wage in Ontario includes positions at breweries and landscape companies.

Certified living wage employers hiring in Alberta

There are job openings at an architecture firm and construction companies.