Canadian collector sells rare $2 million One Ring trading card to Post Malone

Rapper Post Malone is the proud new owner of an ultra-rare trading card purchased from a collector right here in Ontario.

The discovery of one of the rarest trading cards in existence in Ontario sent shockwaves well beyond the collectibles community this summer, thanks in part to its estimated value of over $2 million.

The One Ring card was released back in June as part of a Lord of the Rings-themed card set for the game Magic: The Gathering. Like its namesake ring, the card was produced as a one-off, making it extremely rare and valuable in the trading community.

Finding a card valued in the millions was likely the shock of a lifetime for Toronto collector, Brook Trafton, who got even more excitement this week when the time came to sell off the rare collector’s item.

Trafton shared a video on social media showing the moment the card was purchased by Post Malone.

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

In an Instagram post, Trafton wrote, “When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @postmalone. I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously, it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing.”

“I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting @postmalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @postmalone @wizards_magic you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful.”

Even before the sale went down, Trafton was clearly excited about striking rich. Another video shows his hands visibly shaking before sending off the card for pre-sale grading.

The guy who pulled “The One Ring” Magic card worth $2,600,000 took this video before sending it in for grading… pic.twitter.com/5VnBHFCZ5X — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) August 2, 2023

Now a couple million bucks wealthier and with a new celeb friend, Trafton is sure to remember the now-gone card that changed his life forever.