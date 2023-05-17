A $2 Canadian coin just won a prestigious award and it could be in your pocket (PHOTOS)

A Canadian coin just won an award for its design and you might even find it among your spare change.

A unique toonie was just recognized by the International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA) 2023 Excellence in Currency Awards as Best New Circulating Coin or Coin Series. The award was presented at the 2023 Currency Conference in Mexico City, Mexico.

So what makes this coin so special?

The bi-metallic toonie features a “world-first black nickel-plated outer ring.” The black design is similar to a mourning band to echo the late queen’s passing on September 8, 2022. It was created by the Royal Canadian Mint’s Research and Development team.

One side features an effigy of the queen, while the other features a traditional Brent Townsend polar bear design. Except for the black outer ring, the composition of the coin remains the same.

The coin launched on December 7, 2022, and had visitors flocking to trade their change for this affordable keepsake.

“Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada’s head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known,” said Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

“By leveraging yet another Royal Canadian Mint innovation to create this special $2 circulation coin, we were able to offer Canadians an excellent way to remember her.”

Canadian coins have won several awards in the past.

In 2021, Canada also received an award for the Recognition Medal honouring front-line workers and those who’ve made a difference in the community. In 2019, a three-metal coin won an award for innovation.

The IACA’s Excellence in Currency Awards started in 2007 to “promote and recognize excellence in currency issue, production, processing, management, and distribution.”