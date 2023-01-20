The Canadian Coast Guard is hiring lots of jobs for thalassophiles

If you enjoy being out on open waters, the Canadian Coast Guard is hiring for many jobs, some of which pay pretty well.

Roles range significantly in scope and requirements to apply, with some positions not requiring as much experience as others.

From commanders to cooks, these are some of the more lucrative jobs the Canadian Coast Guard is hiring for.

Some positions are being offered from coast to coast, while others are only offered in certain provinces. Both casual and permanent positions are being offered, including some trainee and entry-level positions which still pay pretty well.

The Canadian Coast Guard is hiring cooks, engineers, navigation officers, engine room assistants, deckhands, seamen, and more.

Deckhands work on a schedule of 14 to 42 days at sea, followed by an equivalent period off with pay. Deckhands get paid a salary between $57,576 and $67,560 per year.

The Canadian Coast Guard is also looking for officers for its Coast Guard training program.

The monthly training allowance starts at $375, but recruits are paid $31.86 hourly upon graduating. In addition, applicants must have achieved Grade 12 Advanced Mathematics, Grade 12 Physics, and Grade 12 English or French.

If you’re not a thalassophile — someone who loves the sea — there are some administrative roles available, even for students, which pay up to $28 per hour.

The Canadian Coast Guard is hiring cooks in some regions, with a salary of up to $63,348 per year. It’s also looking to add new people to its casual science inventory, which pays up to $130k per year, depending on experience.

As is the case for many organizations, IT roles are among the highest paid if you have a background in computing.

We recently covered a job posting for a lighthouse keeper, and while the position would require the successful applicant to work in BC, anyone in Canada could apply, which is the case for most jobs.

For a complete list of jobs, click here. You may need to add the department of fisheries as a search category on the left.