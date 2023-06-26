This Canadian city has some of the worst air quality in the world right now

A Canadian city is suffering from some of the worst air quality in the world.

According to IQAir.com, Montreal currently has the third-worst air quality globally, following Kuwait City in first place and Jakarta in second.

The Canadian city was the most air-polluted city earlier on Monday morning, continuing a trend from over the weekend. Montreal’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at levels as unhealthy as 185.

Today, the AQI dropped to 153, which is still in the unhealthy category, and only five points behind the world’s most air-polluted city.

The concentration of respirable fine particle matter (PM2.5) in Montreal is “currently 11.9 times the World Health Organization annual air quality guideline value,” reports IQAir.

Thankfully, things may improve tomorrow as rain showers are expected across Montreal.

This terrible shift in air quality comes as the country recovers from massive wildfires, which resulted in billowing smoke moving across regions, polluting the air.

IQAir advises Montreal residents to wear a mask outdoors, use an air purifier at home, keep their windows closed, and avoid outdoor exercise.