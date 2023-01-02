This Canadian city has been named a top travel spot for 2023

A new year means new places to travel and explore, and one Canadian city has been named a top spot to visit in 2023.
CNN Travel rounded up 23 places to visit in 2023, and one spot in Canada made the cut, joined by the likes of other international destinations like western Australia, Poland, Liverpool, England and Fiji.
So let’s take a peek at the Canadian city that CNN Travel deemed a must-visit in 2023.
Describing it as not having “Montreal’s French flair or Toronto’s international oomph,” right off the bat, CNN Travel added that Canada’s capital of Ottawa deserves not to be overlooked thanks to being chalked full of its own draws and beauty.
“Music lovers should take note of two Ottawa Jazz Festivals. There’s a winter edition February 2-3. If you can’t handle the cold, there’s a summer edition June 23-30,” CNN Travel said, adding that if you are a hockey fan, hit up a Ottawa Senators game or the Ottawa 67’s.
A spectacular thing to do and witness in Ottawa is the Rideau Canal, which turns into the world’s largest skating rink from sometime in January to late February or early March, depending on ice thickness.
