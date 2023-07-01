If you immigrated to make Canada your home, chances are you’ve already taken your citizenship test or are waiting to be eligible.

The test ordinarily comprises 20 varying questions about the rights and responsibilities of Canadian citizens and the history, geography, government, economy, laws, and symbols of the True North.

Applicants usually prepare for it using a special study guide from the Canadian government.

But a new poll from Leger has found that less than a quarter of Canadians would pass the Canadian citizenship test. Honestly, that’s a pretty low number.

“In our survey, only 23% of Canadians answered at least seven of the random questions correctly, with 77% answering 6/10 or fewer questions correctly,” reads Leger’s report.

The average score obtained by Canadians was 49%, but you need at least 75% correct answers to pass.

And that got us wondering — can you, our readers, pass the Canadian citizenship test? Let’s find out.

We created a sample test based on practice citizenship tests available online. Best of luck! Let us know how you did in the comments.