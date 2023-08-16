Who wants to date a millionaire? Three Canadian cities rank as best spots

Three Canadian cities have ranked among the top places in the world and North America to find an eligible millionaire to date.

Seeking.com, formerly Seeking Arrangement, compiled the data by analyzing 5.4 million millionaires who joined the website between 2014 and July 2023.

Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal are all among the top 25 cities in North America, but the order they appear in may surprise you.

While Vancouver might be the most expensive place to live in Canada, it’s not the top spot to date a Canadian (or non-Canadian) millionaire. Toronto is actually the top Canadian city with the most eligible millionaires, coming in at #3 behind New York and Los Angeles.

Vancouver is the next best city to find an eligible millionaire, ranking at #13, and Montreal follows behind at #18.

Seeking.com also has some interesting insights, like the fact that many cities are seeing an increase in millionaire profiles since the pandemic.

“Historically, wealth has been centered in the most populous metropolitan areas like New York, London, and Los Angeles. But a new pattern of millionaire migration has started to emerge since 2020 as more high-net-worth individuals flee expensive cities for greener pastures and better tax incentives,” reads a blog post from Seeking.com.

Other millionaire dating hotspots worldwide include London, Sydney, Melbourne, and Paris.

Would you date a millionaire?