Three Canadian cities among world's biggest cannabis consumers

Three Canadian cities have some of the highest cannabis consumption in the world, according to a new report.

The 2023 Cannabis Global Price Index collected cannabis prices from 140 cities around the world and ranked them from the least to most expensive.

The Index also used its data to rank the cities with the highest cannabis consumption.

To choose which cities to include in the ranking, the Index said it first examined the highest and lowest cannabis-consuming nations in the world.

It also looked at countries where cannabis is fully and partially legal, as well as where it is illegal, and used that information to pick its list of 140 cities.

According to the findings, New York City ranked first with 62.3 metric tons of annual cannabis consumption.

Sydney (45.8 metric tons of total consumption) placed second, followed by Los Angeles (35 metric tons of total consumption) in third.

Toronto came in as the top Canadian city and placed seventh on the global ranking (16.7 metric tons consumed).

Montreal placed 13th, followed by Vancouver in 16th.

According to the Index, Tokyo has the most expensive cannabis in the world at US$33.80 per gram (C$45.34). Dublin placed second (US$22.50/C$30.18), and Tallinn, Estonia, ranked third (US$22.10/C$29.64).

Montreal has the cheapest, priced at US$5.90 per gram (C$7.91) and it wasn’t the only Canadian city with the lowest global prices.

Vancouver placed fifth for the cheapest cannabis (US$6.30/C$8.45 per gram), followed by Charlottetown ($US6.40/C$8.58 per gram)