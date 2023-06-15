Calling all cheaters: These are the top 20 cities in Canada for summer affairs

Summer’s heating up and so are Canadians… in more ways than one.

Ashley Madison, the controversial extramarital dating service, has revealed its annual list of Canada’s top 20 cities for summer affairs.

While this report may be of interest to serial cheaters, it may also be useful for people in consensual open relationships.

“As one of the world’s most progressive countries, Canada is no stranger to the appeal of non-monogamy and more Canadians are exploring possibilities beyond the confines of monogamy,” reads the report.

It may surprise you to see which city sits at the top spot for extramarital affairs.

First off, newcomers to this year’s rankings include Oshawa, Ontario, in 13th place, and Hamilton, Ontario, in last place (which might not be such a bad thing).

While Vancouver took 11th place, Toronto surprisingly didn’t make the list for summer affairs.

Barrie, Ontario, jumped from 10th place to second this year.

And the city that took the top spot? St. John’s, Newfoundland. Yup, the oceanside town is apparently filled with Ashley Madison users ready for summer affairs.

Cities from the east coast took the top five spots.

To see where your city stands when it comes to extramarital affairs, read the full list below.

Top 20 Canadian Cities for Ashley Madison Signups

St. John’s, NL Barrie, ON Fredericton, NB Guelph, ON Kitchener-Waterloo, ON Edmonton, AB Kingston, ON Saskatoon, SK London, ON Calgary, AB Vancouver, BC Kelowna, BC Oshawa, ON Regina, SK Winnipeg, MB Victoria, BC Windsor, ON Sherbrooke, QC Abbotsford, BC Hamilton, ON

Based on the number of signups to AshleyMadison.com between June 20, 2022, to September 22, 2022, on a per capita basis.