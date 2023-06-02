These Canadian cities named among the best in the world for remote work

If you’ve been thinking of working remotely in Canada, but don’t know which city to move to, a new report could help you decide.

Preply, an e-learning platform, recently conducted a study comparing 75 cities around the world to find out which ones are the best and worst for remote work.

Three Canadian cities were dubbed great places to work remotely, while another barely scraped the top 50.

The study assessed each destination based on three factors: climate and environment, costs and safety, and quality of life. Cities got a score out of 100 for each category, determining where they landed on the list.

One city in Ontario managed to crack the top 10, and it might surprise you.

Ottawa, the nation’s capital, placed ninth as one of the best cities for remote work in the world. It aced the quality of life category with a score of 92, and did moderately well for costs and safety (80) and climate and environment (49).

Overall, Ottawa received a score of 75. While many Canadians might write it off as a city filled with politics, it has also been recognized as a top travel destination for 2023 for its sights and sounds.

The next Canadian city lags far behind but is still considered a decent place for remote work. Montreal placed 27th with an overall score of 58. It did well in the costs and safety category with a score of 89.

The only West Coast city to appear on the list is Vancouver, which sits in 36th place. Its highest score is quality of life at 87. Who wouldn’t want to do remote work in a city with mountain and ocean views?

The Canadian destination that almost crossed the line into the worst cities for remote work was Toronto. Ranking 47th on the list, the metropolitan got a dismal score for quality of life (37).

If you’re wondering which city got the top spot, you’ll need to take a 24-hour flight out of Canada to Brisbane, Australia.