5 Canadian celebrities you may not know were of Irish heritage

They say that everyone is a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. For a number of huge Canadian stars, that idiom definitely holds true.

From champion athletes to Hollywood A-listers and more, these celebs can proudly trace their roots back to the Emerald Isle.

So let’s celebrate them this Irish Heritage Month. Here are five Canadian celebrities you may not know were of Irish Heritage

Eugenie Bouchard

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has quite a career resume, reaching a career-high of World No. 5 ranking, playing in the finals of Wimbledon, and winning the singles title at the 2014 Nuremberg Cup. The four-time Tennis Canada Female Player of the Year also shared on her Instagram that she is 1/4 Irish and that she has lots of family in Ireland.

Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool star and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds is a proud Irish Canadian. Reynolds grew up in an Irish Catholic household in Vancouver and regularly visits Ireland with his wife Blake Lively and their family to promote their projects. The former Mint Mobile owner can trace his roots back to Galway.

Joshua Jackson

Another Vancouver actor with Irish roots is Dawson’s Creek and Fringe star, Joshua Jackson. In a 2002 interview on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the host asked Jackson about fan websites. The Genie Award-winner replied, “Yeah, you know, I’m Irish Catholic, I have a lot of family members, that’s a lot of websites.”

Shenae Grimes

Shenae Grimes-Beech was born and raised in Toronto, and got her first reoccurring role on Degrassi: The Next Generation before going on to star as Annie Wilson in the CW’s reboot of 90210 from 2008 to 2013. Grimes-Beech also has a grandmother from the Irish town of Dundalk, as well as family from Distillery Lane.

Martin Short

Comedy legend Martin Short is beloved for his work on SCTV and Saturday Night Live as well as many other films and TV programs. The Emmy and Tony Award-winner’s father was an Irish Catholic emigrant and his mother was also of English and Irish descent. Short also shared with the Irish Mirror in 2022 that he has a 97-year-old Irish aunt who operates a bar in Ireland.

With files from Daily Hive Staff