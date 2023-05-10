NewsCrimeCanada

Canadian calls 911 on mom who turned off WiFi for not doing chores

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 10 2023, 5:37 pm
Canadian calls 911 on mom who turned off WiFi for not doing chores
aldarinho/Shutterstock | sub job/Shutterstock

You’re supposed to call 911 if there’s an emergency, not a WiFi emergency. According to police in Canada, a 23-year-old called the cops on their own mother following a household dispute this week.

Constable Mike Seel with the Regina Police Service shared on Twitter all about the unbelievable incident he attended.

According to Seel, he responded to a call where an adult child, who lives at home rent-free, called the police on mom “for turning off the WiFi because they wouldn’t do chores,” he said.

“The 23-year-old was told to leave if they don’t like it,” said Seel.

Seel confirmed on Twitter that the kid called 911 first, was told it wasn’t an emergency, and then called the police admin line.

According to E-Comm 9-1-1, folks should use 911 for police, fire, or medical emergencies when someone’s health is in jeopardy or when a crime is in progress. It should go without saying that it’s not acceptable to call 911 on your own mom for turning off the WiFi until your chores are done.

Friendly reminder that it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14!

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Crime
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.