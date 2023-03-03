Canadian bus driver makes apology video for rider stuck in snow (VIDEO)

Does Canada have the best bus drivers ever? A video shared to social media this week following super snowy conditions in Vancouver has been getting a lot of attention thanks to “Graham,” the friendly bus driver.

On February 28, Vancouver got a ton of snow, and it brought some travel in the region to a literal standstill.

In good fun, a bus driver filmed a video for a passenger to show her employer explaining that the buses were ordered to stop operating until snow plows could clear the roads.

According to Reddit user DesuSnow, their friend was asked by the bus driver if she wanted a recording “as a friendly gesture.”

“No joke, no lie. The buses are stuck. The buses are ordered not to move,” said the bus driver in the video.

“There’s nothing we can do. There’s absolutely nothing we can do. We’re all stuck. So hopefully, this explains why she may not be coming today. But stuff happens. Sorry!”

TransLink confirmed it is a CMBC employee in the video. “Some bus service was paused – out of safety for operators and riders – on routes during Tuesday’s morning commute while crews cleared and plowed key roads,” said TransLink.

Even if you’re late for work because of the snow, maybe a friendly bus driver will lend a hand and brighten your day like this!