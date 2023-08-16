Canadian boy has slept in the backyard for 3.5 years and needs a new tent

A family from beautiful British Columbia is looking for a solution for their 12-year-old son, who has been sleeping in a tent in the backyard for three and a half years.

Hudson is the young boy in question, and the family is keeping its last name private due to safety concerns. His tent has decayed to the point where it might not make it through the fall and winter.

You might be thinking, why doesn’t he sleep inside the house? Well, there’s an answer to that.

It all began near the start of COVID-19, in late April, Early May of 2020, according to Dayna, Hudson’s mom.

“Our three kids slept under and on top of our trampoline for a few nights to mix things up,” she said.

After that, Hudson’s dad, Jeff, gave the kids the family tent to set up.

“All three kids set it up, then slept in the tent for several nights. Slowly, the other two made their way back into the house.”

Not Hudson.

“He has slept out there rain, snow or shine ever since.”

Jeff initially posted about the family’s dilemma on Facebook. Hudsons’s tent has decayed thanks to UV damage, and searching online and retail marketplaces have not yielded any results in finding a replacement for the degrading tent, let alone one that will work all year.

The issue, according to Dayna, is that most tents aren’t made to be outside in the elements for years but rather a few weekends a year.”

“They deteriorate due to weather exposure and eventually start falling apart.”

The family started with a basic tent from Canadian Tire, covered by a tarp. While it lasted the first winter, keeping Hudson’s bedding dry was a struggle. A larger canvas tent has lasted for two years but is falling apart. They’ve even stitched the tent several times.

“The awning has blown off, and one end of the tent is ripped open.”

Why not just convince Hudson to come inside and ditch the backyard tent?

“We don’t feel a need to convince him to come in.”

Dayna said Hudson enjoys sleeping outside and hasn’t affected his sleep or behaviour.

“Besides reading way too late on many occasions.”

Hudson loves the sound of the rain, wind and birds.

“His absolute favourite is the quiet stillness.”

If you have a lead or a tent that might be able to help Hudson, send us an email at [email protected]