Canadian resort listed as one of the world's best hotels to stay at in 2023

One of the country’s most pristine wilderness resorts has been listed as one of the best hotels and resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler.

The ranking is part of the outlet’s “Gold List” of 2023 in which editors answer their most asked question: “What are your favorite places to stay?”

One of the suggestions is Vancouver Island’s Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge in BC.

CN Traveler describes the resort as “a Pacific Coast twist on the traditional African wildlife safari.”

“Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge was ahead of its time when it debuted in the heart of Vancouver Island’s UNESCO-designated Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Reserve in 1995.

“Reachable only by boat, helicopter, or floatplane, its 25 canvas tents weren’t built for Instagram likes. They were modeled after prospector camps to pay homage to the sound’s history as a gold-mining settlement,” wrote CN Traveler editors.

“Activities were designed to help guests reconnect to nature and themselves, before most people even knew how much they needed a digital detox. And right from the start, the hotel embraced a regenerative approach to tourism, aiming not just to preserve but to improve the surrounding wilderness and livelihood of the local First Nations people.”

To stay at this all-inclusive on Vancouver Island’s West Coast, bookings start from $2,900 per tent, per night, for two guests.