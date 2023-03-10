Canada has the two best cities in the world to study in

A new list has come out ranking the best places to study across the world and Canada is all over this list including right at the top!

The ranking put together by Helpful Professor lists Montreal as the number one city in the world to study.

The listmaker says “Montreal provides an enriching experience, exposing students to the rich linguistic and cultural diversity of the city.”

They credit Montreal as being a great city to study in because of all of the educational opportunities and its vibrant cultural scene. Being a bilingual city gives Montreal major points as well.

McGill University, Université de Montréal, and Concordia University were listed as three high-level schools that build the city’s reputation.

Canada is well represented on this list with Vancouver coming in tied for second with Tokyo for best places to study. Both cities were just one point behind Montreal.

Toronto finished tied for 20th with Edmonton coming in 25th place and Ottawa and Calgary tied for 41st.

Glasgow and Melbourne rounded out the top five, just ahead of a group of five other cities.

Vancouver ranked highly for most international students, making it a great spot for travelling students. The rankings loved the mix of cultures in the city and easy access to nature.

The rankings were determined based on seven factors:

Number of Universities in the city Average University Score within that city Average International Students Per University Cost of Living Freedom Safety Friendliness

Vancouver scored high in the “Average International Students Per University” category along with Toronto. Vancouver also saw high marks for “Average University Score within that city.”

Montreal got big points for “Friendliness.”

Overall, they looked at over 1,300 universities in 339 cities in 85 different countries across the world.