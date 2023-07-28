This Canadian beach was listed as one of the world's most beautiful

When you think of beautiful beaches in the world, your mind might think of Hawaii, Fiji or Brazil. However, a prestigious magazine is a reminder that breathtaking beaches are right here in Canada.

A recent list from Condé Nast Traveler of “The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches” listed stunning beaches from across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Among the top picks was Tofino’s Chesterman Beach on Vancouver Island in BC.

The magazine describes it as a “wild beauty.”

“Chesterman’s wide stretch of smooth sand—dotted with huge driftwood logs and fringed by wolf-filled forest – is popular with die-hard surfers and windswept strollers when the tide recedes,” the article reads.

“It’s overlooked by the fantastic Wickaninnish Inn, an atmospheric place to shelter and keep an eye out for passing sea otters when bloated storm clouds roll in

Chesterman Beach truly is a tropical paradise and definitely worth a spot on your travel bucket list.

At low tide, you can even meander along the long sand spit to Frank Island from Chesterman Beach.

Just be careful to get back before the sea returns so you don’t get stranded!

You can also try surfing at one of Tofino’s famous surf schools.

