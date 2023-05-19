Two Canadian hidden gems make the best beaches in the world list

Canada’s not exactly known for its beaches. But a new global ranking just highlighted two spots as amongst the best in the world.

The World’s 50 Best Beaches, sponsored by Banana Boat, uses 750 leading travel experts, influencers, and their own network of Beach Ambassadors to create the definitive list of the best beaches in the world.

There are three lists: best in the world, best in North America, and best in Europe. On the Best in North America list, you’ll surprisingly find two Canadian beaches listed alongside sandy Caribbean shores and Hawaiian tropical paradises.

Coming in at #16 in North America was “San Josef” in BC, which likely made the list because of its striking white sand beaches surrounded by Pacific Northwest rainforests.

Located in Cape Scott Provincial Park, San Josef Bay is located in a remote northwest corner of Vancouver Island. While the water might not be warm, those who venture out here will find they have the breathtaking beach largely to themselves and can spend time hiking around and exploring the unique geography of the park. Look out for sea stacks, emerald-green waters, and vast shores.

The second Canadian beach to make the list, Indian Head, squeaked in at #50. Ontarians who love a good beach are always packing into The Grotto and Indian Head Cove by Tobermory, Ontario, on summer days.

Located in Bruce Peninsula National Park, the waters of Lake Huron sparkle turquoise in the sun. In the right light, you’d swear this place was somewhere tropical.

