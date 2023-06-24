Canadian authorities to investigate tragic Titanic sub incident

The tragic submersible incident that captured the globe’s attention this past week is officially being investigated in Canada.

On Thursday, June 22, the US Coast Guard said that debris consistent with the OceanGate vessel Titan was found about 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. All five occupants of the experimental vessel are believed to be dead and the debris field was consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSC) both announced on the weekend that they would be looking into the fatal Titanic sub incident.

RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador announced on Saturday, June 24 that it is “examining the circumstances that led to the deaths of the five individuals who were aboard the submersible Titan to determine if a full investigation is warranted.”

An investigation would be warranted if the RCMP’s examination of the circumstances indicates that any criminal, federal, or provincial laws were broken.

An investigation is already underway by the TSB, as the Polar Prince cargo ship assisting with the operation was Canadian-flagged. The TSB said that on Sunday, June 18, the vessel was at the Titanic wreck site providing surface support to the submersible when it lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes after descent.

“A team of TSB investigators is travelling to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence,” the TSB said.

Aside from a pilot, the submersible’s passengers include a Titanic expert, renowned British adventurer Hamish Harding, a Pakistani businessman and his teenage son — a student at the University of Glasgow.

With files from Megan Devlin.