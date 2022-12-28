Lost bags, no updates: Canadian airports are in total disarray right now (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

If you’ve been following the news, you already know that Canadian airports are cracking under pressure and are in a state of complete chaos right now.

Difficult weather conditions led to a ton of flights being cancelled or delayed over Christmas, and many travellers didn’t get to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

Those who were vacationing in sunnier destinations, like Punta Cana or Cancun, also ended up in uncertain conditions. WestJet flyers were stranded in other countries with little to no updates about flight delays and cancellations.

Local representatives and customer service lines were largely unhelpful, and desperate travellers took to social media to plead for help. But the most visible aftermath of all this has been luggage mismanagement.

Flew YYC to YVR on Dec 19 , still no luggage ! — Proud2BCanadian (@yyc1971) December 27, 2022

After 6 days without my checked bag, and no ability to communicate with @aircanada — their Central Baggage Service has stopped taking calls — I finally bit the bullet and went back to YVR. There’s an entire cordoned-off area of the airport devoted to multiple weeks of lost bags. — Darcy James Argue 🇺🇦 (@darcyjamesargue) December 28, 2022

The floor of Toronto Pearson Airport, for example, appears to be coated in layers of unsorted bags. Some flyers have not received their luggage for over a week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel | Nature | Adventure (@naturaltravelerr)

@westjet my luggage has been stuck at yvr for 8 days no updates or communication what so ever — LJ (@LauraJo88293167) December 27, 2022

People are angry and believe that the weather cannot be blamed for the lack of communication and dismal customer service offered by airlines and airports nationwide.

@SunwingVacay claimed that we had a 12hr delay. They had ZERO staff at the airport. It was a blatant lie. They never had a flight booked. It never showed up as a departure flight on YEG website. They just hope we cancel at this point. #yeg — Jtfm (@MrMason6) December 28, 2022

Trying to report missing bags after 2 canceled flights on @AirCanada (it’s been nearly 4 days, no bags)… when I submitted a form online, they tell you it may be *45 days* until you hear from someone. pic.twitter.com/mVszEksIdT — Amie Rotherham (@amieroth) December 28, 2022

@AirCanada the arrivals scene at Montreal airport (YUL). Still waiting for our bags from Toronto (YYZ) 3 days later with no response from Air Canada. Please give us and thousands of others an update on when you will return our bags. pic.twitter.com/yAL5oHWW43 — Kelly Walsh (@KMLWalsh) December 28, 2022

Some people are even taking things into their own hands after getting no response about their pending bags.

After flying out on Christmas Eve and never getting her luggage (or any updates on it), WestJet customer Nikki simply went to Vancouver International herself and rummaged through piles and piles of bags to find hers.

I flew the evening of the 24th and my bag didn’t make it. No word or updates from WestJet but went out to YVR today and found it myself in the massive buildup of bags! — Nikki Da Bomb (@nikkidabomb) December 27, 2022

Another flyer, Diana Frances, is on the hunt for her bags, and even offered to find another person’s luggage via social media.

Are your bags AT Pearson still? I am flying in there tomorrow from cancun with only my carry on. I will be on the hunt for my checked bag that had a stay-cation in Toronto I assume. Want me to look for yours while I’m there? — Diana Frances (@dianafrancesvan) December 28, 2022

According to a response from Air Transat, mechanical issues with the luggage conveyor belt also caused problems at Toronto Pearson.

@Lauren_nymn I am sorry about the situation. The delay in the bag delivery was caused by a mechanical issue with the luggage belt at Toronto Pearson that affected all airlines. The airport currently repairing this issue. But yes we could add this to our website. Thank you./Mishka — Air Transat (@airtransat) December 28, 2022

Bad weather, flight mismanagement, and technical mishaps as such have created a triple whammy of trouble for airport crew and passengers. It is yet to be seen when the issues will be fully resolved.