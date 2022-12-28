NewsTransportationCanadaCanada

Lost bags, no updates: Canadian airports are in total disarray right now (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Dec 28 2022, 8:03 pm
If you’ve been following the news, you already know that Canadian airports are cracking under pressure and are in a state of complete chaos right now.

Difficult weather conditions led to a ton of flights being cancelled or delayed over Christmas, and many travellers didn’t get to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

Those who were vacationing in sunnier destinations, like Punta Cana or Cancun, also ended up in uncertain conditions. WestJet flyers were stranded in other countries with little to no updates about flight delays and cancellations.

Local representatives and customer service lines were largely unhelpful, and desperate travellers took to social media to plead for help. But the most visible aftermath of all this has been luggage mismanagement.

The floor of Toronto Pearson Airport, for example, appears to be coated in layers of unsorted bags. Some flyers have not received their luggage for over a week.

People are angry and believe that the weather cannot be blamed for the lack of communication and dismal customer service offered by airlines and airports nationwide.

Some people are even taking things into their own hands after getting no response about their pending bags.

After flying out on Christmas Eve and never getting her luggage (or any updates on it), WestJet customer Nikki simply went to Vancouver International herself and rummaged through piles and piles of bags to find hers.

Another flyer, Diana Frances, is on the hunt for her bags, and even offered to find another person’s luggage via social media.

According to a response from Air Transat, mechanical issues with the luggage conveyor belt also caused problems at Toronto Pearson.

Bad weather, flight mismanagement, and technical mishaps as such have created a triple whammy of trouble for airport crew and passengers. It is yet to be seen when the issues will be fully resolved.

