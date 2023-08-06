Looking to kickstart a career in the aviation industry? Here are just some of the job openings at several Canadian airports right now, and many of them don’t require degrees.

Whether you prefer to be in the thick of it and work in the bustling airport environment or work behind the scenes in an office setting, you’ll certainly be playing a role in ensuring that day-to-day operations run as smoothly as possible.

So if you feel like it’s time for a change, dust off that resume and see if you’re the ideal candidate for these positions.

Where: Vancouver International Airport

Requirements: Two years of experience in an airline/airport environment, high school diploma or equivalent combination of training and experience

Description: A baggage and gate scheduler will work with airline partners and ground handlers to create a gating plan. That involves deciding which aircraft needs to be towed or parked. You’ll also assign baggage piers and carousels to flights.

Where: Calgary International Airport

Requirements: Driver’s licence (Class 5), ability to lift up to 60 lbs, ability to work inclement weather and in confined spaces

Description: As a ramp lead, you’ll be expected to support ground handling operations, de-icing applications, as well as some fueling stations. You’ll also train, guide, and mentor ramp staff and ensure that staff adhere to corporate, departmental and occupational health and safety policies and procedures.

Where: Edmonton International Airport

Closing date: August 10

Requirements: Post-secondary certificate or diploma in business administration, a minimum of three years of experience

Description: As the administrative assistant, you’ll be the point of contact, supporting multiple department leaders and managing confidential and time-sensitive information. The successful candidate will also help prepare annual divisional budgets, interpret variance reports, advise directors of potential forecast problems, as well as track and maintain expenses.

Where: Toronto Pearson Airport

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or equivalent, certificate of qualification as a carpenter, experience working in a construction or maintenance environment

Description: In this role, you’ll be expected to perform repairs and preventative maintenance tasks that require skilled carpentry and related trades work. You’ll be designing and building cabinets and other projects from drawings and sketches, installing, modifying, and repairing office furniture and components. You’ll also monitor structural maintenance repair work performed by outside contractors.

Where: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

Requirements: Degree in operations management, administration or a field relevant to supply chain, at least two years of experience, fluency in French and English (spoken and written)

Description: Plan and organize the acquisition of goods and services required by internal clients. Negotiate acquisition terms, price, quality, and quantity with contractors and suppliers. You’ll also create and maintain material records, create catalogues and reports, and assist the procurement department when required.