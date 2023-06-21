Five Canadian airlines named among the top carriers in the world

If you’re looking to book a plane ticket, it may be helpful to consider a new global ranking of airlines that was recently revealed.

Skytrax World Airline Awards released its annual ranking of the top 100 airlines across the globe in 2023.

Only five Canadian carriers made the list.

Air Canada scored the highest among the Canadian airlines, taking 38th place in the world rankings. It made some major improvements from 2022, climbing up 12 spots from 50th place.

It was also voted as the world’s most family-friendly airline and the best airline staff in Canada (although Simu Liu might disagree).

We’re honoured to be voted as World’s Most Family Friendly Airline, Best Airline in Canada, Best Airline Staff in Canada & Air Canada Rouge as Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada! #2023Skytrax World Airline Awards. More: https://t.co/ZfCVr703yQ pic.twitter.com/l1cOABQD2K — Air Canada (@AirCanada) June 20, 2023

Its low-cost counterpart, Air Canada Rouge, also made the list, but all the way down in 93rd place. However, it did crack the top three for best low-cost airlines in North America.

Air Canada’s rival WestJet dropped down the list from 39th place in 2022 to 64th this year. It follows closely behind Montreal-based carrier Air Transat.

Toronto’s Porter Airlines managed to make the top 100 this year in 99th place.

If you’re wondering why you should trust these rankings, Skytrax says it’s because the World Airline Awards are voted for by customers.

“It is not restricted to member airlines or a pre-selected choice of airline, and any airline in the world can be nominated,” reads the site. “A key directive of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airlines they consider to be the best.”

All in all, over 325 airlines are included in the survey results.