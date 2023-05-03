Airbnb has released a list of its top 10 most wish-listed properties of all time, and two of them are in Canada.

Wish lists allow Airbnb users to save potential holiday rental properties. The feature was launched ten years ago, and since then, over a billion wishlists have been created.

Whether you are planning a trip or just looking for inspiration, saving locations to your wishlist can help you keep track of ideas for your next big adventure.

The all-time most wish-listed properties include a cave house in Greece, a treehouse in Bali, and two stunning retreats in Canada.

10.) Treehouse by the beach in Balian, Bali

This treehouse retreat in Bali is one of the most sought-after listings on Airbnb.

The property has a private pool and is only three minutes from the beach. It is located in Balian, a small surfer village in the south of the Indonesian island.

9.) Apartment with lake view in Riva di Solto, Italy

Many users dream of staying at this stunning Italian apartment with lake and mountain views.

The residence has a swimming pool, tennis court, and a bowls court. It can host up to six guests and is only a few hundred meters from the medieval village of Riva di Solto.

8.) Villa with private pool in Singaraja, Bali

Another popular retreat is this cozy villa located in a largely untouched area of northern Bali.

This luxury villa has 180 degrees of uninterrupted sea views thanks to its elevated position. It is located near a beach and the picturesque waterfront town of Singaraja.

7.) Cliff-edge cave house in Santorini, Greece

Airbnb users also dream of staying at this beautiful cave house, which was carved into the caldera cliff over 250 years ago.

Originally used as a wine cellar, it was converted into a summer house before opening its doors to guests from around the world. The house has a private veranda with views of the Santorini volcano and Thirassia Island.

6.) Secluded treehouse in Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Another beloved wishlist property is this tranquil treehouse located just minutes from downtown Atlanta.

It provides the perfect balance of forest serenity and easy access to the urban centre. The treehouse is scattered with intriguing artifacts, including 80-year-old windows of pressed butterfly wings and bedding made from a parachute.

5.) Traditional dry stone hut in Brindisi, Italy

This peaceful countryside hut, known as a trullo, also made the top 10 most wish-listed properties.

The newly renovated home offers guests breathtaking valley views. It balances tradition with contemporary comforts, utilizing recycled furniture alongside a modern kitchen and bathroom.

4.) Micro-Element Chalets in Lac-Beauport, Quebec, Canada

The first of two remarkable Canadian properties to make the list is this high-end chalet in Quebec.

The chalet, known as The “MICA” is located in the heart of the boreal forest. Its large windows allow guests to enjoy a panoramic view of Laurentian Park and Beauport Lake.

3.) Underground Hygge in Orondo, Washington, United States

Airbnb users have shown their love for The Lord of the Rings by adding this hobbit-inspired dwelling to their wishlists.

Nestled into the Columbia River Gorge mountainside, this property has a private backyard and an indoor fireplace.

2.) Cob Cottage on Mayne Island, British Columbia, Canada

The second highly-desired property from Canada to make the list is Cob Cottage.

This hand-sculpted earthhouse was built using sustainable local materials. It offers a unique Airbnb experience for visitors to British Colombia’s Gulf Islands.

1.) House with private pool in Los Angeles, California, United States

The final house to top wishlists is this classic LA property. This house has a private pool, sweeping city views, and is located close to Hollywood and Glendale.

Airbnb has announced it is making its wish list feature even better.

As part of 50 upgrades to its site, it has redesigned the wish list feature to allow users to view the availability of their wish-listed homes using an improved calendar.

You might also like: 48 hours in London: The ultimate guide for foodies (PHOTOS)

5 lesser-known spots in the Yukon to add to your bucket list

How to ditch Canada's winter for the perfect vacation in gorgeous Florida

Would you add any of these locations to your holiday wishlist? Let us know in the comments.