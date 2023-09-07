Oh bey-bey! Canadian actress goes into labour at Beyoncé show

A Canadian actress best known for her role in Hairspray had a unique concert experience when she unexpectedly went into labour at Beyoncé’s birthday show.

During Queen Bey’s LA show on Monday, Sarah Francis Jones said she thought she was having Braxton Hicks contractions or was experiencing gas the day of the show when she was actually “having a whole baby,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Francis Jones (@cali.aka.sarah)



The Toronto native shared lively video footage of her singing, dancing and enjoying the spectacular show on the Renaissance World Tour. Attached to two of her posts was footage of her giving birth in the hospital hours after the show.

In one post, she joked, “Beyoncé induced my baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️Marcel from New Orleans (@mrmarcelspears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)



Jones told KTLA after the Beyonce mute challenge that she went into labour, adding that when she started having contractions.

The new mother attended the show with her partner, actor Marcel Spears and told the news outlet they were not expecting her baby girl to arrive for a few more days.

However, Jones’ baby was born on September 5. While the newborn won’t share the same birthday as the “Cuff It” singer (who was born September 4) — she is still a Virgo like the powerhouse singer and truly is that girl.