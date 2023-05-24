Canada's population is just weeks away from reaching the 40 million mark

Canada’s population has been seeing steady growth, and the country is just weeks away from reaching the 40 million mark.

A representative for Statistics Canada stated that “Canada’s population has been growing at a fast pace over the last months.”

“The population of Canada according to Statistics Canada’s population clock is expected to reach 40 million sometime in June 2023,” they told Daily Hive in an email, adding that the agency plans to celebrate that major milestone with various initiatives.

Although they didn’t specify a date for when we can expect to cross that threshold, you can keep an eye on the numbers yourself.

As of writing, Canada currently has a population of 39,927,765, according to Statistics Canada’s population clock, which lets you check out the changes to the size of the country’s population in real time.

The tracker measures the changes by taking into account the rate of births, deaths, immigrants, emigrants, non-permanent residents, and inter-provincial migrants.

From January 2022 to January 2023, the country added a record-breaking 1,050,110 people, equivalent to the entire city population of Edmonton or Ottawa.

The growth represents a 2.7% year-over-year increase from 2021. It’s the highest annual growth in the population growth rate on record since 1957, when there were a high number of births during the post-war baby boom and the high immigration volume of Hungarian Revolution refugees.

In 2022, 95.9% of the population growth was driven by international migration. Last year, Canada added a total of 431,645 new permanent residents to the country and the government plans to 500,000 new permanent residents a year by 2025 to address labour shortages.

As for the most populous provinces, Ontario currently has the largest population at 15.5 million, followed by Quebec with a population of 8.8 million, and BC with 5.4 million people.

With files from Kenneth Chan