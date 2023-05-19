Canada’s most popular movie genre might not be what you’re thinking

Cloudwards, a leading cloud technology publication, has released an analysis of the world’s favourite TV and movie genres in 2023.

The most popular genre in Canada may surprise you.

The study covered content on seven major streaming platforms: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon, Disney+, Google, and iTunes.

Cloudwards categorized all the TV shows and movies available for streaming into 18 genres, from crime and horror to sci-fi and fantasy.

On a global scale, the most popular genres were drama, action, and animated.

Preferred Genres: Top in Number of Countries 🎭 Drama 28 🥋 Action 23 🧸 Animated 23 🤣 Comedy 10 👨‍⚖️ Crime 2 🚀 Sci-Fi 2 🏰 Fantasy 1 👻 Horror 1 🤠 Western 1

The most popular TV and movie genre in the United States was drama, followed by animated and crime.

Meanwhile, comedy claimed the throne as the most beloved in Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and Romania.

Animation emerged as the reigning favourite genre among viewers in the Caribbean and South America.

Surprisingly, Westerns took the crown as the most popular TV and movie genre among Canadians, the only country in the world to choose this genre as their favourite.

Westerns emphasize strong characters, often portraying flawed protagonists whose journeys evoke a mixture of inspiration and heartbreak.

Some popular Westerns in Canada include Netflix’s Godless and Amazon’s Outer Range.

Canada’s vast and breathtaking landscape has been the backdrop for many notable Western films.

Brokeback Mountain, for example, was filmed amidst the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, starring Brad Pitt, was also filmed in Alberta, with several scenes taking place in Kananaskis Country.

Westerns are ingrained in Canadian culture and identity, possibly explaining their enduring reign as the genre of choice in television and movies.

What is your favourite genre? Are you surprised by Canada’s top choice for TV and movies? Let us know in the comments.