Canada’s best ski hotel is a wintry paradise for snow-seekers
If you’re ready for a ski adventure, BC could just be the best place in Canada to take a trip.
The World Ski Awards just crowned BC’s Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside the best ski hotel in Canada – a title it has held for nine years. Hundreds of thousands of travel professionals, skiers, media, and hotel guests cast their votes in the ranking.
Here’s a look at all the Canadian winners, four of which are in BC:
- Canada’s Best Ski Resort 2021 – The Lake Louise Ski Resort
- Canada’s Best Ski Hotel 2021 – Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside
- Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2021 – The Josie
- Canada’s Best Ski Chalet 2021 – Whiteworth Chalet
In a release, Julie Lanteigne, general manager at Pan Pacific Whistler Hotels, said that the award means a lot to their team.
“It truly showcases how hard our staff have worked through this challenging year to continue to deliver a fantastic all-suite hospitality experience to our guests,” she said.
Part of the reason why the Pan Pacific was likely chosen as the best ski hotel is because of its proximity to the slopes. It’s right in the heart of Whistler village by the gondolas, making it a convenient and energizing location.
Also, it has some of the best pool facilities – a distinction that matters when you need a soak to soothe your sore muscles after a day spent on the slopes.
Curious to spend a ski weekend here for yourself? Rates start at $328 per night.