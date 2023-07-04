Canada ranks among top countries with the best work-life balance

Whether you feel it at your job or not, Canada is among the top 10 countries with the best work-life balance, according to a new ranking.

Remote, a global HR solutions company, has released its ranking of the top 10 countries with the healthiest life-work balance. The True North bagged the ninth position.

“Recent statistics show that more than three-quarters of employees have suffered burnout in their current roles, which highlights that — while we’ve come a long way in creating a healthy balance between our personal and professional selves — there’s still work to be done in many parts of the globe,” reads the report.

Remote reviewed 60 nations with the highest GDP and assessed statutory annual leave, sick pay, maternity leave, healthcare, and overall happiness.

New Zealand takes the number one spot with a happiness index of 7.2 and a work-life balance score of 79.35. The minimum wage is C$19.89/hour; on average, people work 26.3 hours weekly.

At number nine, Canada is just one spot ahead of Brazil. The country scores a decent 67.91 in work-life balance with a happiness index of 7.03. Workers can enjoy 16 days of statutory leave, compared to 32 days in New Zealand.

With a federal minimum wage of $16.65, more can be done for Canadian workers who clock in 31.6 hours a week.

Canadians work slightly longer hours, but working here has some benefits.

“Unlike its neighbours in the United States, the Canadian government offers a universal healthcare package, while Canada is also seen as the most LGBTQ+-friendly country in which to live and work,” states the report.

With 90 points, Canada has the highest score in the world for inclusivity, with Denmark and Norway not far behind, each with a score of 86.

In the past, Remote also picked Toronto as the world’s best city for remote work by Remote in the past, thanks to the safety, quality of life, openness, cost of living, and internet connection quality it offers to its residents.

Are you looking to move to another country for a healthier work-life balance? You might already be living in one.