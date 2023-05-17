Wildfires scorching hundreds of thousands of hectares between BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan have sent massive plumes of smoke into the air, and they can even be seen from space.

NASA shared a photo taken by a satellite Tuesday that showed smoke from fires sweeping over southern Canada.

“Smoke from the fires has caused poor air quality and reduced visibility in several cities,” a statement from NASA reads. “Air quality conditions on May 16 in some Alberta cities were ranked as ‘very high risk’—the highest ranking in Canada’s Air Quality Health Index.”

Lahore, Pakistan, had the worst air quality last year. Its score today is 153, 135 points healthier than Calgary.