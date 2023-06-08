Americans take shots at Canada as wildfire smoke causes "post-apocalyptic hellscape"

Wildfires are burning across Canada and have led to thousands of home evacuations.

Smoke from the fires has polluted surrounding regions, including parts of Ontario, Alberta, and Atlantic Canada. In certain areas, the air quality is worse than smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.

Since smoke knows no borders, it is also moving to areas outside of Canada, all the way to Norway. But regions adjacent to Canada are being impacted heavily. People in the US are now taking to social media to complain about the declining air quality.

One NYC resident shared a video on Wednesday showing a towel covering the bottom of her door to prevent the smokey draft from entering her home.

“The hallway smells like nothing but smoke, so I had to put this towel down,” Amanda Marie says before panning to a shot of her windows.

Outside, you can only see thick smoke.

Another video shows ochre-coloured skies. A coughing sound plays in the background, and the caption is, “All of New York and New Jersey right now.”

Even people in Pennsylvania are freaking out.

Out in Virginia, people are complaining about the smoke triggering their asthma.

The smoke from Canada’s fire has lingered over Virginia for 4 days now. Cloudy skies, unpleasant odor, and triggering my asthma. 😷🔥☁️ #CanadaWildfires pic.twitter.com/WKqGJg0kIt — David Nemer (@DavidNemer) June 8, 2023

“Due to hundreds of uncontrolled wildfires across Canada, New York City looks like a post-apocalyptic hellscape,” Twitter user Mike Hudema wrote, cautioning others about the effects of climate change.

“If you want a prelude of what the world is going to look like if we do not address man-made climate change — this is it,” he said.

A video attached to the tweet shows something out of a sci-fi film.

Due to hundreds of uncontrolled wildfires across Canada, New York City looks like a post-apocalyptic hellscape. If you want a prelude of what the world is going to look like if we do not address man-made climate change — this is it. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/cimHQkDwkZ — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) June 7, 2023

Seriously, things are scary enough to be part of Diablo IV marketing.

As usual, Canadians can’t help but say sorry.

NYC-based TikToker Stella Magz made a video about the Canadian wildfires and how they’re affecting US residents. In response, she received a flood of apologies from Canadians.

“Canadians are the nicest f*cking people on the face of the planet,” began Magz. “I made a video just to, like, inform New Yorkers, especially the ones with health issues, as smoke comes pouring in from Canadian wildfires. And I have hundreds of comments from Canadians apologizing for it.”

Magz went on to say that even though Canadians being apologetic is a “beautiful stereotype,” there is nothing to apologize for.

“I mean, if you guys are going to apologize for anything, at least apologize for Justin Bieber, right? But as a New Yorker, you guys gave us f*cking Wayne Gretzky, so even that cancels out the Biebs,” she added.

“Can you imagine a country that gave us Celine Dion thinking they have to apologize for anything? You guys get a free pass for all eternity.”