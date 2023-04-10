Time to defrost: Parts of Canada forecasting 20°C weather this week

Parts of Canada are finally defrosting this week.

After last week’s bout of freezing rain, snow, and winter storms, The Weather Network’s latest forecast anticipates “warmer-than-normal” temperatures for most regions across the country.

“A ridge of high pressure is about to depart on a cross-country tour,” wrote meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

Here are the provinces that can finally put their winter jackets away, and those that should hold on to them for a while longer.

These provinces are warming up

Parts of Ontario will see 20-degree temperatures this week, however, some areas along the Great Lakes will need to pack a sweater before heading outside. https://t.co/Jn7MAs30Kx — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 10, 2023

According to the weather agency, temperatures will reach 20°C across southern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Ontario’s in for a bit of summer-like weather this week, as a “mild southwesterly flow allows temperatures to soar into the 20s.”

“This wind direction pumps the brakes, however, for warmth along the shorelines of Lake Ontario,” said Hamilton.

The meteorologist says this ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen over Ontario and Quebec through Friday.

Ottawa and southern Quebec will bask in the warmth as early as Thursday.

Hamilton adds that this will be the driest stretch of weather for Toronto since last September.

These provinces are missing out

The Weather Network says BC has made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Even though there’s a chilly trough overhead this week, the downstream impacts mean it amplifies the ridge for the rest of Canadians,” explained Hamilton.

Hamilton is referring to the “rainfall event” that drenched Metro Vancouver over the Easter weekend.

The agency also forecasts cooler weather across Manitoba, thanks to stubborn low-cloud and widespread snowpack.

The high-pressure ridge will unfortunately be just before Atlantic Canada.

“An upper trough east of Newfoundland acts as a blocker through Friday,” said Hamilton. “Warmth will still attempt to spill over across the Maritimes, but a sharp cutoff in temperatures is expected.”