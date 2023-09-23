What should have been a happy occasion has turned into a family’s worst fear after their father was diagnosed with cancer while visiting his children in Canada.

Herman Delgado arrived in Toronto as a tourist to spend time with his family. On August 25, he was stretching his legs at home when he “experienced numbness and tingling sensation on both of his legs and feet.”

“We then decided to take him to Michael Garron Hospital on August 26th,” reads a statement from the family on GoFundMe. “There they examined him, did X-ray, blood work and MRI. From the results of all the tests, we were advised that my dad has a possible case of cancer and he has spinal compression on his T4 area. Hence, he experienced numbness and weakness in his legs, causing inability to walk.”

From there, things moved fast.

On August 27, he was transferred to St. Michael’s Hospital for more tests, and the family was told that Delgado needed spinal decompression surgery to prevent paralysis from the chest down.

“On August 28th, at around 1:00 pm, our dad was brought to the operating room, and we were very thankful that at around 5:00 pm, we received an update that the surgery went smoothly and uneventfully,” they stated.

But that was only the beginning. An oncologist told the family that Delgado had stage four prostate cancer that had metastasized to his pelvis, spine, and shoulder blades. Doctors immediately started him on hormonal therapy.

According to the family, he’s currently undergoing treatment and is in rehab to regain his mobility. He is waiting to be transferred to a physical rehab centre.

They also stated that their dad doesn’t have medical insurance coverage. As a result, the family has started a GoFundMe to help with the medical bills, treatments, and associated expenses, which they say have been “simply overwhelming.”

“We want to provide our dad, Herman, with the best care and support during his time in Canada, and we are respectfully turning to you for assistance,” they stated. “Your support will help our dad continue his battle against stage 4 prostate cancer with courage and determination, even in this unfamiliar terrain.”

As of September 23, the family has raised $13,714 of their $300,000 goal.

“Herman is not just a father; he’s a traveller, an adventurer, and a man who has always embraced life with open arms,” they stated. “Now, he faces the biggest challenge of his life, far from his familiar surroundings.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the Delgado family.