As summer approaches, your calendar is probably filling up with fewer work meetings and more travel plans.

While the thought of taking time offline is invigorating, planning a trip can also be stressful — from booking flights to setting an itinerary to packing.

Thankfully, Vrbo has revealed its list of Vacation Homes of the Year that’ll cross accommodations off your checklist.

This is the first year the vacation rental site is recognizing 10 of the best vacation homes across Canada.

The rentals met the criteria of having stellar ratings, excellent guest reviews, non-stop bookings, and family-friendly amenities.

“They have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests,” said Mary Zajac, Vrbo spokesperson. “We also know every family has different tastes and vacation preferences, so this list represents a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties, and design.”

From a Scandinavian-style ski home in Golden, British Columbia to a stunning oceanfront property in Augustine Cove, Prince Edward Island, there are plenty of options for the perfect getaway for you and your family.

Here are Canada’s top 10 vacation homes that you need to book ASAP.

This waterfront luxury retreat is a surfer’s oasis, located in between two of Tofino’s best surf breaks and steps away from Chesterman Beach and Cox Bay. With 110 five-star ratings, guests enjoy the waterfront location, outdoor shower, and radiant heated floors.

This Scandinavian-style ski home is a unique gem perfect for those looking for a ski-in and ski-out experience. With an in-home sauna, hot tub, and outdoor fire pit, there are amenities for the whole family to enjoy.

This modern mountain estate offers all the amenities of a resort while still providing the comforts of home. With 23 five-star ratings, guests love the fully stocked chef’s kitchen, full gym, and large children’s playroom for entertainment.

This secluded family cottage is an ideal retreat for guests looking for a quieter vacation away from the crowds in the Blue Mountain region. With 29 five-star reviews, guests enjoy the panoramic views, large outdoor space, and access to hiking trails on the property for a laidback getaway.

This private waterfront cottage is surrounded by 320-degree views of the Georgian Bay. Perfect for entertaining and large groups, the home includes a lakeside cabana and guest suite that can accommodate parties of up to 12.

This contemporary urban villa is in a peaceful woodland located just an hour outside of Montreal and is perfect for disconnecting. The 16-ft floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed mountain views.

This family-friendly chalet is ideal for those that love exploring the outdoors. Near Le Massif de Charlevoix, there are hiking, snowboarding, and snowmobiling trails all available within a 10-minute distance.

This modern oceanfront property is an architecture lover’s dream. With prime access to the cove and views overlooking the ocean and country setting, guests love the relaxing environment.

This private oceanfront chateau is French-inspired and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and Mahone Bay. Sleeping up to 10 guests, they enjoy the privacy of the two-acre property, and morning walks on over 200 feet of oceanfront.

Margaree Harbour, Nova Scotia

This classic Cape Breton home boasts wall-to-wall windows and a wraparound deck that offers 360-degree ocean views. Modern amenities and an open concept kitchen and dining area are a hit among large groups and families.