"Negative sentiment": Canada updates travel advisory to India

Canada has recently updated its travel advisory to India, as diplomatic tensions between the two countries continue.

On its website, Global Affairs Canada notes that travellers should “exercise a high degree of caution” while visiting the South Asian country.

In addition to a number of regional advisories within India, Global Affairs has also added that “there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media” following “recent developments” between the two countries.

“Please remain vigilant,” adds the advisory

This comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made serious allegations about India’s alleged involvement in the death of a Sikh leader on Canadian soil.

On Monday, September 18, Trudeau told the House of Commons, “Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

Nijjar was a 45-year-old plumber and Sikh community leader in Surrey. He was shot dead on June 18 in his car while leaving a gurdwara.

He was publicly connected to the campaign for Khalistan, an independence movement seeking a separatist Sikh nation in Punjab, India.

However, the movement has been condemned by the Government of India over its extremist ties. According to reports from India, Nijjar was wanted in the country and declared a terrorist.

Following Trudeau’s accusation, tensions between both countries have remained high.

Canada took further action and expelled an Indian diplomat from the country.

India responded by also removing a Canadian diplomat. It also issued its own travel advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada and suspended visa services.

India also recently claimed Canada was a “safe haven, for terrorists, extremists, and organized crime.”