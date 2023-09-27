"Rideshare in the sky": Uber-like service for private jets coming to Canada

A rideshare service is coming to Canada, but instead of a car, travellers can reserve a private jet.

Eclipse Air Charter is an on-demand private aircraft charter company in Toronto, New York and London. The company is set to launch the membership program in Canada, describing it as “an elevated rideshare in the sky.”

So, how does it work?

According to a release, small groups can choose where and when they want to travel. To reduce the cost, they can split the chartered aircraft with another group “hand-selected from a similar demographic pool.”

To ensure that a business group isn’t paired with a bachelor party, members must share details about themselves, like travel preferences and if they plan to have furry friends onboard.

“Parings might include a retired couple heading to a vacation home in Miami and an executive en route for business,” states the release.

There’s a limit of two parties sharing one chartered flight, and members will receive a short bio about the people they’ll be sharing the plane with.

Yasmin Alam, founder and managing director at Eclipse Air Charter, said that the service makes private air travel more affordable while connecting “like-minded individuals or groups for shared travel.”

“A lot of the time, our clients are ready to pull the trigger, but they can’t justify the costs for just two or three people,” said Alam. “Eclipse Air Share will help alleviate that cost, making it more economical for everyone involved without compromising the comforts and convenience of a private charter.”

No launch date has been provided, but the program is set to take off in Canada with flights to destinations like Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Miami, Scottsdale, The Bahamas and Puerto Vallarta.

The upcoming service is certainly not the first of its kind.

BlackJet, a similar service backed by celebs like Ashton Kutcher, Will Smith, and Jay Z, shut down just after a few years.

Members still have the option to charter an entire plane for themselves, but Alam said that the “membership program is the new middle ground.”