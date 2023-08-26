From travel insurance to emergency travel medical coverage, there are a lot of ways you can prepare for the unexpected when you’re travelling outside Canada. But did you know that the government has a service for Canadians travelling abroad?

The Registration of Canadians Abroad (ROCA) is a free and confidential service that notifies Canadian citizens outside the country of an emergency abroad or a personal emergency at home. Whether you’re a Canadian travelling or living abroad, signing up for the service ensures you’ll receive the latest information.

“We strongly recommend that all Canadian citizens travelling or living abroad sign up for Registration of Canadians Abroad to receive important information on how to stay safe and secure,” a representative told Daily Hive in an email.

They said that so far, “approximately 420,000 Canadians who have registered their presence outside Canada.”

ROCA has been handy in several emergencies in the past.

In early 2020, during the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada helped 62,580 Canadian citizens and permanent residents return home, and stranded Canadians received updates through the ROCA registry.

When internet access is an issue, you’ll receive emergency updates via SMS messages. This feature was beneficial in providing flight times and locations for Canadians affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

So, how do you register? Sign up on the website, where you’ll be asked to provide your details and contact information.

You can register for yourself or groups of travellers. And if you’re going on a cruise or planning to visit several countries on the same trip, you can also register for multiple countries.

In addition to signing up for ROCA, Canadians are being urged to do the following:

Ensure family and friends in Canada have your travel itinerary and contact details

Make sure family and friends have contact details for the Emergency Watch and Response Centre

Watch and Response Centre Carry contact information for the Canadian government offices abroad in the countries you plan to visit

Head to the registration page for more information. Will you be using this service the next time you travel abroad?