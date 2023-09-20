These are Canada's top employers for work well-being

Employment website Indeed released its 2023 Better Work Awards list, highlighting the top employers for work well-being in the US, UK, and Canada.

According to Indeed, the winners are based on the largest study of work well-being and input from millions of employees who rate and review their company on its website every year.

This includes a well-being rating that measures happiness, purpose, satisfaction, and stress.

Indeed notes that if at least 10 employees rated these work well-being indicators for an employer, it would receive a Work Well-being Score out of 100.

Work well-being plays a major role for both employees looking to hire top talent and employees who want to thrive in a work environment where their mental health and overall happiness are a priority, stated Indeed in a press release.

“Finding the right job today remains challenging. But what we know is that people want to work for an employer that puts them first. Indeed’s Better Work Awards winners stand out from the rest for truly prioritizing work well-being,” said Priscilla Koranteng, Indeed’s chief people officer, in a release.

“When employers create better work, it leads to better lives for their employees. Indeed’s Better Work Awards recognize the companies that are doing this best by providing an outstanding employee experience.”

These are the top 10 employers for work well-being in Canada, according to Indeed:

Petro Canada (75) TJX Canada (73) The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (73) DHL (72) Home Depot Canada (72) Canada Post (72) Bath&Body Works (71) Subway (71) Air Canada (71) Purolator (71)

According to the results, Petro Canada received an overall well-being score of 75 and ranked “high” for happiness, and “above average” for purpose (how meaningful employees found their work), satisfaction, and being a stress-free workplace.

There were also several other categories where employees could rank their overall well-being, including appreciation (how valued they felt by their coworkers), learning (how encouraged people felt to learn new skills), and management (how supportive people found their manager).

TJX Canada, the off-price apparel fashion and home retailer that includes Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls, scored 74, with “above average” rankings in most categories.

The Keg received a score of 73, and both DHL and Home Depot were tied at 72.

Indeed said it collected data for the four work well-being indicators (happiness, purpose, satisfaction, and stress) from current and former employees between July 2022 and July 2023.

For Canada, there were at least 150 unique work well-being ratings across the four indicators, and at least 1,000 employees took part in the rating.