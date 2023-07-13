Canada's #1 Taylor Swift style blogger shares Eras Tour outfit inspiration

Canada’s foremost expert on Taylor Swift’s style is sharing her tips for Eras Tour looks that Canadians will want to keep in mind if and when Swift announces Canadian concert dates. Daily Hive spoke with Sarah Kucharski, who runs Taylor Swift Style to learn more. For more than a decade, Kucharski has been carefully documenting Taylor Swift’s sartorial choices on her blog.

Today, Kucharski works full-time in marketing but has been a Taylor Swift fan for more than half of her life. “What has drawn me to her is what, I think, has also captured most of her fans,” she said. “Taylor has an uncanny ability to make the incredibly personal feel universal. Her lyrics documenting life and love as a young girl and now a grown woman was my coming-of-age soundtrack. She helped normalize and validate everything I was feeling,” said Kucharski.

While Taylor Swift is not bringing her Eras Tour to Canada, at least not yet, there are many Canadian fans who are dusting off their passports and boarding planes for a chance to see the star. For Vancouver fans, the closest concerts will be in Seattle on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

Daily Hive connected with Kucharski to learn more about her definitive Taylor Swift Style blog and for inspiration for our Eras Tour outfits:

Q: How did Taylor Swift Style start?

A: Taylor Swift Style began as a crossroads of many of my interests. As a longtime Taylor fan, as a lover of long-form editorial content, and as someone who loves fashion and the method of using it as a medium for communication.

I started the blog in 2011 when I was still in school getting my BA in Journalism. At the time, the celebrity fashion landscape wasn’t as saturated as it is today. Style coverage was largely relegated to red-carpet moments and less so on the candid, streetwear outings in between. It felt like a missed opportunity to cover those outings as they are just as interesting and, of course, are more accessible and relatable to the everyday fan.

Like a lot of content creators, the origins of my blog were founded based on identifying a very niche topic that I was passionate about and sought to fill: critically kind commentary on Taylor’s style and the intentionally crafted image she was portraying through her clothes.

My approach to posting is the same as it always has been and I think is largely informed by my journalism background – accuracy, storytelling, and providing a well-informed opinion based on a lot of research and context.

Q: How do you find a perfect match for what Taylor wears on the street or in a music video?

A: I’m able to identify matches for Taylor’s clothes because I’ve been documenting her fashion since 2011 and have also been a fan since 2006. I’ve built up a lot of knowledge about the brands she typically wears as well as about fashion brands at large. Every fashion house will have calling cards or signatures that are unique to their brands that helps to inform the identification process.

Q: What are people wearing to the Eras tour and how do you put together the perfect Eras tour look?

A: Like the tour itself, the costumes people wear to the Eras Tour are a live-action testament to the visual legacy that Taylor has built over the course of her career.

You’ll see outfits referencing the bejewelled bodysuits from her latest album Midnights (2023) alongside “Junior Jewels” T-shirts that are a nod to the “You Belong With Me” music video from Fearless (2008). Swishy, fringed dresses and cowboy boots like those she wore as a teenager in her early days as a country singer (2006) play alongside sparkly two-piece sets from her 1989 era (2014) and slouchy knit cardigans from her pandemic album Folklore (2020).

It’s such a heartwarming environment to be in, immersed alongside fans who care as deeply as Taylor does about style as a tool for self-expression — enough to want to replicate her most iconic moments as a wearable love letter her music has had on our lives.

My recommendation for the ideal Eras Tour outfit is to focus more on comfortable footwear. Her show is three hours long so if you want to dance along and get out of your seat – prioritize shoes you can stand in for extended periods of time. And, of course, bring friendship bracelets for trading with other fans which has been such a pure and delightful fan-driven addition to the show-going experience that makes attending the Eras Tour like a big reunion of friends you haven’t seen in a while.

Q: What has made Taylor Swift an enduring figure for you and her legions of fans?

A: I think what’s made her an enduring figure in the public eye is how she couples her music with a savant-like approach to marketing. Her fashion is crafted with equal amounts of intent as her songs to tell a story.

If you look closely, you can see how her style evolution has corresponded with every body of work she has released. I’ve actually been entrenched in working on a book documenting precisely that which I’m super excited about.

You can learn more about Sarah Kucharski by following her on Instagram and checking out her blog.