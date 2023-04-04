Not this again: Freezing rain, snow, and winter storms in store for parts of Canada

Spring is most definitely not in the air, at least not for most parts of Canada.

According to The Weather Network, a Colorado low storm system “will bring an April snowstorm with ice and blizzard conditions to parts of Manitoba, northern Ontario and Quebec this week.”

Here’s what the weather will look like for the rest of the week across parts of Canada.

Freezing rain

Due to “an intensifying Colorado low,” southern and northwestern parts of Ontario will likely see freezing rain on Wednesday with snow and ice pellets accumulations of around 5 to 10 cm. And it will get windy in the northwestern areas with gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Central parts of Quebec, like the Saint-Fabien and Saint-Pamphile areas, will also be impacted by freezing rain from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. As a result, Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning people of possible power outages.

It’s the same story further east in St. Stephen and Northern County in New Brunswick, as well as southwestern and northern mainland Nova Scotia.

“Current guidance indicates that areas of central and northern mainland Nova Scotia are most likely to see the longest duration of freezing precipitation,” reads a statement by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Winter storm watch

Areas in southern Manitoba and Ontario are under a winter storm watch. Fort Hope, Lansdowne House, and Ogoki could get around 15 to 25 cm of snowfall starting Wednesday afternoon.

“Snow ahead of this system is forecast to move into the area Wednesday afternoon before tapering off on Thursday,” reads the statement.

If you plan to travel in these parts, expect delays and be warned: visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow. In addition, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Warm, wet weather

Further west, temperatures are slowly climbing, with average temperatures in Vancouver around 9°C to 10°C. But after a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, expect a high chance of rain from Thursday through Sunday.