Here's where Canadians want to travel for spring break this year

Are you packing your bags yet? Canadians are still on a revenge travel kick, and interest in globetrotting is high, according to travel experts. This year, Canadians are headed to sunny destinations, Europe, and Asia to collect passport stamps.

Google Canada shared its travel trends with Daily Hive, noting that travel demand is absolutely skyrocketing.

“Canadian searches for flights are exceeding pre-pandemic levels from 2019,” said Google. And Canadians are looking for travel inspiration and influence. Searches for “where to travel” are reaching all-time highs.

Travellers are craving culture, searching for travel experiences based on seasonality. European and Asian destinations have bounced back in a big way, said Google, as they were the most searched destinations on Google flights this year.

According to Google, the top sun destinations include Florida, Hawaii, Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

The most trending international destinations include Rome, Shanghai, Athens, and Beijing.

Revenge travel is still going strong

According to travel search engine Kayak, they’ve seen a 75% increase year-over-year (YoY) in travel demand.

“Demand for March Break travel is topping the charts in major cities across the country” compared to last year, said the company

Calgary 122% YoY

Vancouver 75% YoY

Toronto 50% YoY

Even though flight costs for March travel in Canada are up 15% from last year, that’s not stopping people from getting away.

Do you have spring break plans yet?