Want to work in Canada’s security intelligence? Here's what you need to know

Ever thought of working for the national security intelligence service and serving your country? Well, you might have a chance now.

As an organization, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) investigates and reduces threats to Canada’s national security, and takes pride in its mission to keep Canada’s interests and Canadians safe.

The organization is hiring surveillance officers nationwide in 2023. The entry-level positions are open in Montreal, Gatineau, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, and Burnaby.

To find out more about past postings at CSIS head here.

Requirements

If you’re a Canadian citizen who likes the idea of working outside an office, enjoys driving, is keen on people-watching, and has always wanted to do purposeful work, you’re a good fit for the federal security intelligence service.

“We are looking for individuals who possess a high level of initiative, motivation and discretion combined with the ability to work well in a team,” the CSIS states in the job posting.

With a university degree or college diploma, you’ll need two years of experience to qualify, but if you have a high school education, you can still get in with four years of experience. This experience refers to working in a team environment and a minimum of six years of safely driving motor vehicles in various driving conditions — city, rural, weather events.

Note that if your educational program was not completed through an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada, you might have to get an equivalency from a recognized credential assessment service at your own expense.

With driving involved, you will also need a full driver’s license that is both valid and permanent. Full license is defined as G class (Ontario) or minimum of a Class 5 (remainder of Canada). G1, G2, Class 5-GDL, Class 6, Class 7, and Learner’s Permit will not be accepted.

“Please note that the validity of you driver’s license must be maintained throughout employment in this position,” the job posting reads. “A copy of your driver’s abstract for the last three years will be required.”

There are various language requirements, and you can read the CSIS’s breakdown here.

You should also be able to manage a high level of stress (at times), and have the ability to adapt to changing settings. Expect a two-year probationary period as well.

What you’ll be doing

If you get the gig, you’ll have the following responsibilities:

Conduct discreet physical surveillance (in a vehicle and on foot);

Research and analyze information pertaining to surveillance;

Draft reports and detail information gathered;

Carry out several tasks simultaneously

You might have to work some weekend shifts and will be paid overtime. To obtain permanent full-time (indeterminate) status, Surveillance Officers must successfully complete a three-month Ottawa-based Surveillance Officer Training Course. All your temporary relocation expenses for this time will be covered.

What the CSIS offers

If you match the skillset required, you can expect:

Employment in the Federal Government with security, full benefits, leave and pension

An opportunity to join an elite group of people who love what they do but also appreciate working together

Job satisfaction knowing that you are keeping Canada safe

A chance to acquire new skills, knowledge and other career choices all in one agency

Work life balance

An organization committed to inclusion and diversity.

Between $73,315 and $89,197 yearly (this amount includes a surveillance allowance, which is valued at 12.0% of the basic annual salary)

The assessment process

Naturally, the CSIS’s assessment process is an extensive one. You will sit through a panel interview, and undergo a number of in-person assessments memory, observation skills and driving.

You will also go through a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation that includes credit and financial verifications. Oh, and do not use any illegal drugs from the time you submit your application — it’s a criminal offence and therefore will make you ineligible to work at the CSIS.

The organization recommends you do your research before applying for the surveillance officer position by reading the CSIS Act and CSIS Annual report.

To apply for this role, visit t he CSIS jobs page here

With files from Sar Anderson