Canada Post is hiring letter carriers across the country

Canada Post is hiring letter carriers nationwide, which might be the perfect summer job.

Aside from the letter carrier roles, Canada Post has over 600 jobs available in all categories in most provinces.

Canada Post is a Crown corporation owned by the federal government.

Canada Post is currently seeking letter carriers in most provinces for you to live out your ultimate Postman Pat fantasies, black and white cat not included.

The position pays $22.68 per hour and requires a valid Class 5 or Class G licence with a safe driving record. You must be able to lift items weighing up to 50 lb and carry objects up to 35 lbs regularly throughout the day.

Most positions are temporary or on-call but come with permanent employment opportunities.

Canada Post says the position is ideal for people who like “meeting people and making their day.”

Other available roles

Canada Post is also hiring postal clerks in some Canadian locales, and that position also pays $22.68 per hour. This position is more of an office role and would mostly see you behind a computer screen and handling customer service duties.

One of the higher-paying gigs available through Canada Post in some parts of Canada is the volume counter role.

That position pays just over $25 per hour, and the job details include preparing offices for a volume count and counting mail. Job requirements include basic math skills and the ability to lift up to 50 lb.

Canada Post says it helps deliver over a billion items to Canadians annually.