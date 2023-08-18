Canada expected to see shortages of diabetes drug Ozempic

Canada is expected to experience a shortage of Ozempic, the drug usually prescribed to manage type 2 diabetes but has increasingly been used for weight loss.

According to Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures the prescription drug, shortages of the Ozempic 1 mg pen may occur between August to early October.

The manufacturer says the temporary delay is due to a number of factors, including setbacks in shipments and delivery and global shortages due to high demand for the drug.

Novo Nordisk notes that those who take Ozempic may see a delay in receiving their prescriptions, and to manage the shortage, it’s advising pharmacists to limit prescriptions to a 30-day supply.

The pre-filled Ozempic pens come with 0.25 mg or 0.5 mg doses and are still an option for patients with type 2 diabetes, notes Novo Nordisk.

However, the manufacturer warns that while these lesser doses are available, it’s important to be aware of the short supply to “avoid further shortages.”

People who have type 2 diabetes and require the drug to manage the disease have been experiencing issues with access across North America.

Ozempic has seen a sudden surge of use by people who are non-diabetic to use for rapid weight loss.

Many celebrities and influencers have been rumoured to use the drug to lose weight.

However, Health Canada has made it very clear that using Ozempic for weight loss has not been approved by the federal health agency.

“The decision to prescribe a drug for off-label use is part of the “practice of medicine.” It involves the health care professional diagnosing a patient’s symptoms and deciding which treatment would be most appropriate for that patient. The provincial and territorial Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons regulate the practice of medicine,” states Health Canada.

