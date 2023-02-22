Canada is home to the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa. And for the first time in its 50-year history, it might not even open. Why? The unusually warm winter in Canada has made it too dangerous for skaters to take to the ice.

Ottawa is currently experiencing one of the warmest winters on record, which means that the ice isn’t safe enough to skate on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCC-CCN (@ncc_ccn)

According to The Guardian, Bruce Devine, National Capital Commission’s (NCC) senior manager responsible for the skateway, said that Mother Nature has presented them with “a big challenge this year.”

“Mild temperatures have made it difficult to make good, solid ice that can support the weight of our equipment and skaters,” said Devine. “Currently, in several spots, the ice is porous and of not very good quality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCC-CCN (@ncc_ccn)

Anyone hoping to lace up their skates and take in the sights will be disappointed.

The NCC website states, “The Skateway will open when a 30-cm thickness of good quality ice has formed. To get there, our ice experts need about 10 to 14 consecutive days of temperatures between -10°C and -20°C.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCC-CCN (@ncc_ccn)

Rideau Canal Skateway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that stretches for 7.8 km through the centre of Ottawa and, depending on the weather, skating season lasts from January to early March.

The free skating rink is free and open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and features food stands and views of Parliament Hill.

Check here for updates.