Canada is launching a new digital nomad plan for foreign remote workers

If you know someone who has wanted to work as a digital nomad in Canada for its mountainous views and its exciting city life, they could soon get their chance.

The federal government announced on Tuesday that it plans to launch a digital nomad strategy for foreigners who want to work remotely in Canada. It’s one of five initiatives Ottawa plans to implement to attract global tech talent to Canada.

“There’s no question as borders opened up, that we are in a global race for the same pool of talent with competitors around the entire world,” said Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser at the Collision Conference in Toronto. “Now, in my view, Canada is winning that race, and we might be winning it, but I think we can win by an even larger margin.”

According to Fraser, the digital nomad plan will allow people with a foreign employer to work in Canada for up to six months.

“Should they receive a job offer while they’re here, we’re going to allow them to continue to stay and work in Canada,” added the minister.

Other countries already have similar initiatives that come in the form of a digital nomad visa. Bali, for example, has a visa that lets Canadian remote workers live on its sandy beaches tax-free for up to five years.

Portugal and Spain have similar digital nomad initiatives as well.

Fraser did not elaborate on any other specifics of Canada’s digital nomad strategy.

Another major announcement from the minister’s appearance at Collision could benefit US tech employees that have been impacted by recent layoffs.

As of July 16, the government will have a stream that will allow 10,000 H-1B visa holders in the US to work in Canada.

“You’ve got the ideas, but you need the talent,” said Fraser. “You’ve told us that and we’ve been listening. We’re going to do everything that we can to position Canada as the destination where your ideas can become a reality.”

Other plans Fraser announced include:

Launching a new and dedicated pathway for permanent residents that’s specifically available to employees and workers in the STEM sectors

Faster application processing times under the Global Skills Strategy. Work permits can be processed in just two weeks “so companies can have access to the talent that they need when they need it.”

Increased the number of available spaces in the Start-up Visa Program from 1,000 to 3,500 a year

Issue open work permits for three years for Start-up Visa applicants and their families to be in Canada while they wait for their applications to be completed

This news comes after three Canadian cities were named among the best in the world for remote work.