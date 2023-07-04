Four spots in Canada tapped by National Geographic as best for outdoor adventures

Canada is known around the world for its wildlife and nature, and four spots were just tapped by National Geographic as best for outdoor adventures in Canada.
The publication rounded up a handful of spots in the country for wild places for Canadian outdoor adventures with two spots in Alberta making the cut, along with one in Ontario and one in the Northwest Territories.
Albertans are likely not surprised by the fact that Banff and Jasper National Park both were named, with Banff landing the title of best for a national park pilgrimage and Jasper being called the best national park for wildlife.
Other spots to be named by National Geographic were Nahanni National Park in the Northwest Territories and Ontario’s Thousand Islands, with Nahanni being called the best for hikers and Thousand Islands the best for soft adventure.
So, there you have it.
If you are looking for a great outdoor adventure, consider checking out these four locations in Canada. They surely won’t disappoint!