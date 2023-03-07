These spots in Canada are raising the minimum wage this year

For some people in Canada, 2023 will see the minimum wage increase in the province or territory they reside in, providing a boost to their paycheques.

Some provinces will even see multiple raises of the minimum wage over 2023, while Alberta has gone the longest without a minimum wage hike, last raising it in June 2019.

Here’s a rundown on which spots in Canada will and won’t be raising the minimum wage in 2023:

Raising wages in 2023

New Brunswick will see the minimum wage go to $14.75 on April 1.

Yukon will see the minimum wage go to $16.77 on April 1.

Manitoba will see two minimum wage hikes, jumping to $14.15 an hour on April 1 and then to $15 on October 1.

Newfoundland and Labrador will see two minimum wage hikes, jumping to $14.50 an hour on April 1 and then to $15 on October 1.

Nova Scotia will also see two minimum wage hikes, jumping to $14.50 an hour on April 1 and then to $15 on October 1.

Prince Edward Island will see the minimum wage go to $15 on October 1.

Saskatchewan will see the minimum wage go to $14 on October 1.

You might also like: A fountain dedicated to King Kong and a famous actress can be found in a small Canadian town (PHOTOS)

Lisa LaFlamme nominated herself for an award after Bell Media didn't: report

Here are details on Nordstrom gift cards, returns as Canadian stores close

Not raising wages in 2023

Alberta will not be raising its minimum wage. The province last did so on June 26, 2019, to $15 an hour.

Northwest Territories will not be raising their minimum wage, last doing so on September 21, 2021, to $15.20 an hour.

Nunavut will not be raising the minimum wage, last doing so on April 1, 2020, to $16 an hour.

Ontario will also not be raising the minimum wage, last doing so on October 1, 2022, to $15.50 an hour.

BC will not be raising the minimum wage, last doing so on June 1, 2022, to $15.65 an hour.

Lastly, Quebec will not be raising its minimum wage, last doing so on May 1, 2022, to $14.25 an hour.

The federal minimum wage last went up by 55 cents to $15.55 an hour on April 1, 2022, and will increase again to $16.65 on April 1, 2023.

If you are curious, you can check out the general hourly minimum wage rates in Canada since 1965 here.